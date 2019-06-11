After another round of scattered storms on Monday, we are about to turn much drier as less humid air is taking over. Winds are pushing in out of the north and that is going to make things feel much better for us. The drier air will prevent the typical afternoon pop-up showers and storms we'd usually see in the summertime.
As for our morning temperatures, they'll drop to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday through Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 89 to 91 degree range most days. As for rain chances, we'll see a 10% shot this afternoon, mostly on the FL panhandle and then no rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. Scattered storms return this weekend with the coverage in the 30-40% range. The air starts to turn more humid this weekend as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.