Our Wednesday is starting warm and humid... It's that air you can wear! There have also been some coastal showers and storms early on, but as we go through the day it will be far less active than yesterday. We expect just spotty storms, mainly in the afternoon.
The heat mixed with the high humidity will make it quite uncomfortable in the afternoon. Heat index values will approach 100°, so make sure to keep cool!
We will have similar conditions for our Thursday.
As we head into Friday and the weekend we will dry out even more with just isolated to stray showers possible. As the rain chances back off, the temperatures will go up. Highs will approach the mid 90s this weekend with heat index values that will easily top 100°.
