After record highs a number of days last week, we have made quite the transition to a winter pattern on this Monday. A few spots in Washington and Clarke counties reported snow flakes late last night. We expect a light freeze in the inland spots tonight, with frost down to the beaches. Skies turn partly cloudy on Tuesday with milder temperatures by the afternoon. Daytime highs will trend into the upper 50’s. Wednesday looks quite mild with highs in the upper 60’s. We will see a very progressive pattern over the next 7-10 days with lots of changes in temperatures and rain chances ahead of each passing front.

There will be about 40% chance for showers Thursday, followed by another drop in temperature for Friday. By the end of the week we'll be below freezing again with highs only reaching the low 50s. The weekend ahead will bring scattered showers back into the forecast and another rapid warmup expected with temps even reaching above 70 on Sunday.