We saw very warm temperatures again today! Most places reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A mild evening is expected with temperatures near 70 around 7 p.m. Dense Fog is expected overnight. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s in many places tomorrow. Rain chances will return, but amounts will be light.

Our Fox 10 Futurecast shows most of the rain action staying just to our northwest until late evening. Showers do return in the forecast through Friday morning, with spotty activity expected.

Planning out your day Friday, temperatures will start out in the 60s with dense fog. We could see a few isolated showers, but most of the rain is to our northwest. Daytime highs will be about ten degrees lower in the upper 60’s.

In the extended outlook, things turn even cooler by Friday evening’s Crewe of Columbus parade. Lows will trend into the 40s over the weekend. Highs will also be a little lower, mainly in the 60s. Saturday looks dry for the day parades and MOT, and Joe Cain Sunday looks decent as well with only isolated showers expected. Things look really nice with sunshine and mild temps for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day.