Ida continues to wind down over Mississippi tonight with spiral bands keeping the flooding threat in our area overnight. A significant tornado was reported in Saraland today near HW 43 with structural damage. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting primarily the eastern side of the area for a slight risk of severe weather and tornadoes on Tuesday. A flash flood watch will also remain in effect. Rain chances lower on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front settles into the region. The humidity will be noticeably lower on Thursday along with morning lows in the upper 60’s.
top story weather alert
Locally heavy rain still possible
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mon
Aug 30
Aug 30
82° / 76°
t-storm
Heavy thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Tue
Aug 31
Aug 31
88° / 74°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Wed
Sep 1
Sep 1
91° / 73°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Thu
Sep 2
Sep 2
89° / 67°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Fri
Sep 3
Sep 3
88° / 68°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Sep 4
Sep 4
87° / 70°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sun
Sep 5
Sep 5
89° / 72°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Jason Smith
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.