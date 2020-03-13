Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Sunday we will have the same nice conditions that we had on Saturday. We will start with a foggy, mild morning in the upper 50s. The afternoon will be partly cloudy, dry, and quite warm. Many areas will hit the low 80s, which is better than 10 degrees above average.
Monday we will have similar conditions.
The next rain chance come on Tuesday. The Gulf Coast will get scattered showers, none of them severe.
Temps will continue to above normal, very warm and spring-like, through all of the workweek.
By next weekend some better rain chances move in and it will turn a good bit cooler. Nothing to wreck your garden, but the highs will drop back into the 60s.
Have a great Sunday!
