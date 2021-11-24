Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

Got a few last minute things to get at the grocery store this evening? No worries! Just a light jacket needed. Temps will be in the 50s tonight.

The temps will drop a bit more by Thanksgiving morning. We will start in the upper 40s in most spots.

The temps will warm up nicely and we’ll have highs in the low 70s for Thanksgiving afternoon. Some clouds will build out ahead of system and some scattered showers will move in, but that will be later in the evening and overnight into the early hours of Friday morning. So, unless you’re out late the showers likely won’t impact your holiday.

The showers will wrap up early Friday morning and then it will turn blustery. Highs will struggle to break out of the 50s.

The weekend will be nice with cold mornings and sunny, cool afternoons.

Happy Thanksgiving!