We couldn't have asked for a better Easter weekend and I hope you all got to take advantage of it! The weather will remain pleasant today with lots of sunshine and low humidity.
High this afternoon will reach the upper 70s but the air will be getting more humid in the days ahead and shower and storms chances will be increasing this week as well. Expect 30-50% coverage of rain coming back Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 80s by midweek and morning temps will jump all the way to the mid 60s as the moisture levels out of the Gulf increase.
Keep in mind that a few strong storms could appear later in the week as well but it's too early to know more details on that.
