Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

The Storm Prediction Center has in a level 1 of 5 risk zone for today. It’s the lowest level of risk, but it still something that needs to be monitored. We will have a line of heavy rain and storms moving in during the afternoon. The window the strongest weather will be from around 1pm to 6pm – earlier in that window if you’re west of I-65, later if you’re to the east of I-65.

The most likely threat will be straight-line winds of 50-70mph with the main line. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

After the rain wraps up around 6, we will immediately feel a change as cooler air moves in behind the front. By Sunday morning lows will drop into the mid 40s. Highs for Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and no more rain.

The cool down is short-lived. By Monday afternoon Highs are back to 70.

Have a great weekend!