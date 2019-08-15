A cold front is moving through for our Thursday. Now before you get too excited, it's still August, so it will still be hot, but our humidity will dial back to more reasonable levels. There will also be far less rain around with only isolated showers, mainly south of I-10, possible today. Highs will be in the mid 90s in most areas.
Friday should be dry and hot as well with highs back into the mid 90s.
Saturday will start dry, but the humidity and rain chances will rise late in the day and by Sunday we're back into the August muggies with numerous storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.