Heavy showers possible for Lundi Gras.
Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
Unfortunately, Lundi Gras will be touch and go with rain, heavy at times, moving in. Nothing severe is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are also possible later in the day.
At least it won’t be a cold rain. Highs will be near 70. Just be aware that rain will likely impact the parades and you’ll need to plan accordingly.
It stays mild moving into Fat Tuesday, but will the rain be over? Not quite. There will be some light rain around early, but it will be moving east and the showers should be diminishing as the parades start rolling. So, it won't be a washout like Monday, but be prepared for possible some drizzles.
Ash Wednesday and beyond…
Turning cooler in the long range with some possible freezes next Thursday and Friday mornings. Otherwise should be nice through the second half of the week and on into the beginning of March.
