Sunshine and mild temperatures were back on this Lundi Gras Monday for the Gulf Coast. It looks like a similar pattern will remain in place for Mardi Gras Day, Ash Wednesday and the rest of the work week. Skies are mostly clear this evening and we do expect chilly temperatures for tonights IM’s parade. Evening temperatures will be falling through the 50’s. With the clear skies and light winds, expect lows over night in the low 40’s. Some inland spots will see lows in the upper 30’s. Rain is not expected.

For Mardi Gras Day, more sunshine will be with us and temperatures will be near 70 degrees. The early parades like the Order of Athena will be a bit cool, so bring a light jacket for the morning events. Things look fantastic through the afternoon with light winds and pleasant temperatures. We expect another chilly night Tuesday night with lows near 40.

A warming trend is expected this week. High pressure will keep things quiet, and rain is not expected. Daytime highs will range into the middle 70’s by Thursday and Friday. A stronger southerly flow will bring in clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday, with a good chance of showers next week. The long range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week next week.