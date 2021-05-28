I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was another sunny and warm day across the Gulf Coast! We saw daytime highs max out in the mid-to-upper 80s in many places today! Heading into this evening, we’ll continue to stay on the mild side with some spotty showers and thunderstorms possible.
By Saturday, we’ll be back to mostly sunny conditions and daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s!
If heading to the beach, make sure to apply that sunscreen! UV rays will be at extreme levels, with burn times only being about 10 minutes. Also, rip current conditions are dropping into tomorrow too! We’re looking at a low risk, making for some beautiful gulf waters. Winds will also be out of the north, contributing to calm conditions. Just be cautious that some areas could still be on the rough side.
By Sunday, we’ll be back to sunny skies with daytime highs staying in the mid-80s.
Your Memorial Day forecast will look picture perfect! We’ll be seeing some warmer daytime highs in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with sunny skies continuing. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks, if spending time outdoors.
Our next shot at rain doesn’t come back until midweek next week.
Have a great, and safe, holiday weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.