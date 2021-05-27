The warm trend continues for the Gulf Coast as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend! We expect rain chances to stay low on Friday as ridge holds over the northern Gulf. A weak surface front will be the focus for a few spotty showers on Saturday. The latest model runs show fewer showers on Saturday compared to earlier forecasts. Hopefully that trend continues. Expect sunny and warm conditions to return Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. The official start to the tropical season is less than a week away. However, the tropics are looking quiet. 

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.