The warm trend continues for the Gulf Coast as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend! We expect rain chances to stay low on Friday as ridge holds over the northern Gulf. A weak surface front will be the focus for a few spotty showers on Saturday. The latest model runs show fewer showers on Saturday compared to earlier forecasts. Hopefully that trend continues. Expect sunny and warm conditions to return Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. The official start to the tropical season is less than a week away. However, the tropics are looking quiet.
Memorial Day Weekend Outlook
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
May 27
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
May 28
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
May 29
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
May 30
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
May 31
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jun 1
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jun 2
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
Bundles of cocaine continue to wash ashore in Baldwin County, deepening the mystery surrounding them
- Hal Scheurich
- Updated
Accused drug kingpin who escaped from jail is person of interest in murders of Honeykomb Brazy's grandparents
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.