Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Memorial Day is starting in the upper 50s in many spots! What a way to start summer! It will warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon with sunny skies and once again, humidity will be low.
Humidity will gradually return as it increases day by day through the rest of the week.
By Wednesday a few isolated showers will return as well with rain becoming more scattered later in the week.
The tropics are quiet, and there’s no worry of any development anytime soon
Have a great week!
