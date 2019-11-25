Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are in quiet pattern in the short term. Things stay mild tonight with lows bear 50. Clouds are expected to be increasing across the area tomorrow. However, rain chances hold off until early Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may also affect the area Wednesday morning along the surface front. Rain should end by Wednesday evening. The severe threat is very low.  Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild and partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Black Friday looks nice as well…

