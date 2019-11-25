Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are in quiet pattern in the short term. Things stay mild tonight with lows bear 50. Clouds are expected to be increasing across the area tomorrow. However, rain chances hold off until early Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may also affect the area Wednesday morning along the surface front. Rain should end by Wednesday evening. The severe threat is very low. Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild and partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Black Friday looks nice as well…
Mid-Week Rain Chances
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Nov 25
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Nov 26
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Nov 27
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 28
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 29
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Nov 30
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 1
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
