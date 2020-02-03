Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. Patchy fog may form late tonight and could have some impact on your Tuesday morning commute... Expect a really comfortable day again on Tuesday with only a few spotty afternoon showers. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day Tuesday. We will likely see a risk of severe storms by Wednesday. The Storm Prediction center is already highlighting our area for a slight risk of severe weather in the day 3 outlook. A slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible.

