Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. Patchy fog may form late tonight and could have some impact on your Tuesday morning commute... Expect a really comfortable day again on Tuesday with only a few spotty afternoon showers. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day Tuesday. We will likely see a risk of severe storms by Wednesday. The Storm Prediction center is already highlighting our area for a slight risk of severe weather in the day 3 outlook. A slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
Feb 3
Feb 3
69° / 58°
mostly cloudy
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Tue
Feb 4
Feb 4
70° / 63°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 5
Feb 5
71° / 62°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 6
Feb 6
65° / 39°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
59° / 46°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
67° / 45°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
62° / 45°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Videos
