We've got another quiet morning out on the Gulf Coast with temperatures not as cold as what we saw Monday morning.

Most of us are sitting in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up again to the mid 70s this afternoon. Expect a gradual increase in clouds today but the rain holds off for a little while longer but expect the sky to be partly to mostly cloudy the next few days. We'll deal with scattered showers to close out the week but the coverage will be in the 30-40% range and will exit before your Friday night and weekend plans.

The rain chances will be ahead of a cold front so plan on warmer mornings on Thursday and Friday and then a massive drop in temperatures will push through. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.