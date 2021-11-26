I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
Happy Black Friday! If heading out this morning, we're starting on the mild and misty side. We saw rain move through overnight, as part of a cold front. The temperature drop is a little.
delayed, however. You'll really begin to notice a difference this afternoon when daytime highs only reach the upper-50s and the lower-60s!
Heading into tonight, temperatures are going to drop! Our inland spots will drop below freezing, seeing temperatures in the upper-20s and the lower-30s. Areas around Mobile and Pensacola will drop into the mid-30s. Make sure to remember the 3 P's tonight - pets, plants, and people, as temperatures could drop below-freezing where you live.
If making Saturday plans, the sunshine will stick around with slightly warmer daytime highs in the lower-to-mid 60s.
Have a great, and safe, Friday!
