Temperatures at mid-morning are up to the low 60s and we could reach 70 degrees later this afternoon. This warmer air is only temporary so don't get used to it! A few isolated showers will be mixed in, with rain coverage at 20%. Tomorrow, a powerful cold front rolls through and this will bring us 60% coverage of rain first thing in the morning followed by a major drop in temps. We'll start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and the temps will drop all day long with harsh North winds taking over. We'll bottom out around the low 30s Friday morning with a high Friday barely getting into the 40s.

A major issue is that additional rain could show up along the front Friday bringing in the chance for some freezing rain or sleet. Freezing rain will result in ice for bridges and overpasses. This could be a big problem for anyone that needs to be driving on Friday morning. Sunshine will be back by Sunday.