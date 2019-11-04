Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with your Monday night forecast.
After another nice day, we have a mild and pleasant evening ahead. Temperatures will drop off into the 50s after sunset and we will stay milder than the last few nights.
On Tuesday we'll wake up to temperatures around 50 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday afternoon will be warm, cloudy, and once again, dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be quiet as well with 50s in the morning and mid 70s in the afternoon.
Changes come Thursday as a cold front approaches. By late in the afternoon rain will move in. Rain increases overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.
The rain should be gone later Friday morning and then things will clear out as cooler air moves in.
So that will leave us with another beautiful, cool, and sunny weekend!
