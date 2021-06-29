Things stay the same for us on the Gulf Coast with another mild morning in place, another warm afternoon ahead, and more showers and storms to dodge for some of you.

We're starting off in the low 70s this morning, and we'll flirt with 90 degrees once again and there will be 40-50% coverage of showers and storms. The main threats will be possible heavy rain and lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors. A stalled front could ramp up our coverage of showers and storms as we head into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. It won't rain all day or all weekend, but the coverage of storms will ramp up to the 60-70% range so if you have outdoor plans, have a plan B ready to go.

In the Tropics, Danny made landfall last night in South Carolina, and there is one other disturbance in the Atlantic that is tracking towards the Leeward Islands. Odds of development for now is at 40%. We'll keep watching.