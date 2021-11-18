We've got a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s in most spots as we await the arrival of a cold front. Showers will be scattered at times ahead of the front with the coverage at 30%. The cold front pushes through this afternoon and this will mean cooler and less humid air diving in. Temps will be in the upper 70s this afternoon until the front arrives, but we'll drop down to the mid 40s by Friday morning. We'll have nonstop sunshine for Friday, but the high will only be in the mid 60s. Over the weekend, we'll have another front arrive Sunday night and that will bring us 40% coverage for rain and then another drop in temperature will follow for next week. Weekend highs will be in the low 70s, but highs by early next week will struggle to escape the 50s.
Mild start ahead of cold front
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 18
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 19
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 20
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 21
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 22
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Nov 23
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 24
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
