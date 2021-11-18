We've got a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s in most spots as we await the arrival of a cold front. Showers will be scattered at times ahead of the front with the coverage at 30%. The cold front pushes through this afternoon and this will mean cooler and less humid air diving in. Temps will be in the upper 70s this afternoon until the front arrives, but we'll drop down to the mid 40s by Friday morning. We'll have nonstop sunshine for Friday, but the high will only be in the mid 60s. Over the weekend, we'll have another front arrive Sunday night and that will bring us 40% coverage for rain and then another drop in temperature will follow for next week. Weekend highs will be in the low 70s, but highs by early next week will struggle to escape the 50s.

