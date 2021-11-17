We've got a much more mild start on the Gulf Coast this morning with most spots sitting in the mid 50s. There is the risk of patchy fog to start the day and that should be the only real weather issue you'll be faced with today. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s today and tomorrow as we await the arrival of a cold front that pushes through tomorrow afternoon. As for rain chances, there is a 10% chance of a stray shower today and tonight and that will increase to 40% tomorrow as the front moves through. This should be mostly just rain but a rumble of thunder could still occur. We turn colder by Friday with sunshine back in full force. Highs will drop down to the lower 60s with mornings down to the mid to low 40s. Our best chance of rain for now looks to come Monday.
Mild start before warming to upper 70s
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Nov 17
Nov 17
77° / 59°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Nov 18
Nov 18
78° / 47°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 19
Nov 19
68° / 45°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Nov 20
Nov 20
72° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Nov 21
Nov 21
75° / 55°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Nov 22
Nov 22
67° / 40°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 23
Nov 23
58° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
