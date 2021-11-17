We've got a much more mild start on the Gulf Coast this morning with most spots sitting in the mid 50s. There is the risk of patchy fog to start the day and that should be the only real weather issue you'll be faced with today. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s today and tomorrow as we await the arrival of a cold front that pushes through tomorrow afternoon. As for rain chances, there is a 10% chance of a stray shower today and tonight and that will increase to 40% tomorrow as the front moves through. This should be mostly just rain but a rumble of thunder could still occur. We turn colder by Friday with sunshine back in full force. Highs will drop down to the lower 60s with mornings down to the mid to low 40s. Our best chance of rain for now looks to come Monday.

