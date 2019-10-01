We've got a mild start to this first day of October, but unfortunately we'll be dealing with record heat yet again. Expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. This will easily break a record high of 92 that was set back in 1954. Thankfully, some of you will see rain due to the heat and humidity. The coverage though will only be at 20%. The heat ridge is to blame for all of this abnormal heat and it starts to break down later this week and into the weekend. This will allow better coverage for showers and storms. In fact, 40% coverage of rain is expected Sunday and Monday. Mornings will stay mostly in the low 70s with highs sliding back into the upper 80s when the rain chances increase. In the Tropics, we have 2 disturbances out there. One in the Caribbean has a 10% chance of developing and one in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of developing. The peak of the season ends after next week.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.