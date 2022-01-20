It's a mild start early this morning, but the temps will be falling fast in a matter of hours on the back edge of a cold front. Expect many spots to drop down to the lower 40s by school pickup time. As for rain coverage, it's going to be very wet this morning with widespread rain, but it'll back off greatly by this afternoon and we'll drop down to the low 30s by dawn on Friday. The big question is, could we see any icing issues? We could see some but it's unlikely that we see a major problem. Models have trended drier for our area overnight which will reduce the risk. That being said, bridges and overpasses that are located west of I-65 will have the best chances for that so drive carefully tomorrow morning. A few showers will arrive Friday night but that will be long gone before you wake up to start your weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s tomorrow, upper 40s Saturday, and low 50s on Sunday. Morning temps drop to the upper 20s for Saturday and Sunday so bundle up as the wrath of January continues!
top story weather alert
Mild start, but cold is coming
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thu
Jan 20
Jan 20
56° / 33°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Fri
Jan 21
Jan 21
44° / 29°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 22
Jan 22
52° / 26°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Sun
Jan 23
Jan 23
52° / 31°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Jan 24
Jan 24
55° / 45°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
58° / 34°
scattered showers
Morning light rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
51° / 27°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Most Popular
- Updated
'People loved her': Father of teen allegedly killed by man out on bond for murder remembers daughter
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
- Updated
- Lee Peck
- Updated
- Updated
Wilmer woman shot during raid – in which suspect already was in jail – seeks to hold law officers liable
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.