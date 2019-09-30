We've got another mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70s across the Gulf Coast, but very hot temperatures are expected today and each afternoon this week. Expect very little in the way of rain chances each afternoon with only 10-20% coverage each day through Friday. Our best chance by far to see any rain over the next 7 days will be Sunday. For now, the coverage is only expected to be 40% but that's better than what we've had. It looks like the heat ridge will start to break down after this week and closer to seasonal temperatures will follow. In the Tropics, all we have is "Lorenzo" in the Atlantic basin. Thankfully it's tracking north toward colder waters. Everything else out there is quiet. The peak of the season ends in 2 weeks.
Mild start, but high temperatures expected
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
