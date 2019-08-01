We've got a mild start to our morning for this first day of August. As we make our way into the afternoon expect the high temperature to reach the mid to lower 90s in most spots once again. Rain chances will be in the 40% range the next few afternoons, including today. This will mean you need to keep the rain gear close by but the storms will be random in where they form. Once the sun sets and the air stabilizes we'll see the storms fade away. Our morning temps will remain mostly in the lower 70s. Rain coverage looks to remain in the 30-40% range through the middle of next week. In the Tropics, we're watching a disturbance that's in the Atlantic and shows good chances of becoming a Depression or Storm over the next 5 days. As of now, it doesn't look like it will be an issue for the Gulf but we'll have to keep watching.
Mild start, but temps will climb
Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
