A much more mild start to the day with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s across the Gulf Coast. Our sky will be Mostly Cloudy with rain chances returning. Best coverage for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Overall coverage will be at 40%. Most of the rain will be light to moderate but a few rumbles of thunder could occur but no severe weather expecyted which is the good news. Expect temps to top out in the lower 70s this afternoon and then we see the rain coverage dropping to the 10-20% range for Saturday and Sunday. As for next week, the odds of rain will pick up again next Tuesday ahead of a cold front and that's when our temps will drop again. In the short term, expect highs in the upper 60s for the weekend and into early next week and morning temps will stay in the 50s through Tuesday morning.

