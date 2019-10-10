Temperatures are a bit more mild this morning with many spots starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. We'll max out around 90 degrees later this afternoon with a few isolated pop up showers mixed in. Coverage of rain will increase to 50% tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This rain could impact the high school football games that kick off at 7pm tomorrow evening. For now, there is no formal risk of severe weather but lightning delays are a possibility so be prepared if you have plans to attend the games. The front passes by early Saturday morning and will keep our high in the 70s Sat afternoon and our morning temps get close to the upper 50s by daybreak Sunday. Temps will increase again next week with 30-40% chances of showers each day through Wednesday.
Mild start topping off later around 90 degrees
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
