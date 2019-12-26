We've got a mild start to the day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s in many spots. Highs will reach the lower 70s again so plan on wearing short sleeve shirts outside this afternoon. Rain coverage will stay low at 20% or less for today and Friday. A powerful cold front approaches this weekend and that's when the rain coverage will increase again. Expect 30% coverage on Saturday and 50% on Sunday. A few storms could be mixed in but severe weather isn't likely. The sky clears and we'll end up much cooler to start next week with morning temps dropping back to the lower 40s and highs only reaching the upper 50s. As for New Year's, it looks like we could see some potential for cold rain as we begin 2020. We'll keep you updated.
Mild start, with highs in low 70s later
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Dec 26
Dec 26
73° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Fri
Dec 27
Dec 27
71° / 62°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sat
Dec 28
Dec 28
72° / 65°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sun
Dec 29
Dec 29
72° / 48°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Dec 30
Dec 30
62° / 45°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Dec 31
Dec 31
58° / 45°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Jan 1
Jan 1
62° / 56°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
