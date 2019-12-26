We've got a mild start to the day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s in many spots. Highs will reach the lower 70s again so plan on wearing short sleeve shirts outside this afternoon. Rain coverage will stay low at 20% or less for today and Friday. A powerful cold front approaches this weekend and that's when the rain coverage will increase again. Expect 30% coverage on Saturday and 50% on Sunday. A few storms could be mixed in but severe weather isn't likely. The sky clears and we'll end up much cooler to start next week with morning temps dropping back to the lower 40s and highs only reaching the upper 50s. As for New Year's, it looks like we could see some potential for cold rain as we begin 2020. We'll keep you updated.

