We've got a much more mild start to the day thanks to southerly flow out of the Gulf. Our temps will be in the mid to upper 70s the next few afternoons with mornings in the 55-60 degree range through Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected each day but no rain chances until Thursday gets here. That's when a cold front will track south. It will bring with it a 50% chance of rain and much colder air. The good news is that we're expecting to be rain free for the upcoming Veterans Day weekend, but make sure you have jackets with you cause the temps won't feel as pleasant as they do now. Many spots will drop to the lower 40s by Saturday morning with highs only reaching the lower 60s on Saturday. No signs of any severe weather days on the horizon for now.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.