We've got a much more mild start to the day thanks to southerly flow out of the Gulf. Our temps will be in the mid to upper 70s the next few afternoons with mornings in the 55-60 degree range through Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected each day but no rain chances until Thursday gets here. That's when a cold front will track south. It will bring with it a 50% chance of rain and much colder air. The good news is that we're expecting to be rain free for the upcoming Veterans Day weekend, but make sure you have jackets with you cause the temps won't feel as pleasant as they do now. Many spots will drop to the lower 40s by Saturday morning with highs only reaching the lower 60s on Saturday. No signs of any severe weather days on the horizon for now.
Mild start, with temperatures to reach upper 70s
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Nov 5
Nov 5
78° / 56°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Nov 6
Nov 6
78° / 64°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Thu
Nov 7
Nov 7
77° / 57°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Fri
Nov 8
Nov 8
61° / 43°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Nov 9
Nov 9
63° / 45°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Nov 10
Nov 10
68° / 48°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Nov 11
Nov 11
66° / 41°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
