A quiet morning so far on the Gulf Coast with the temperatures much more mild. Most of you are in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. A Gulf Low will bring an increase in clouds today plus much more mild air will take over. Highs will be either near or just over 70 degrees today through Thursday. Morning temps will jump all the way to the 57-61 degree range for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. A cold front pushes through on Thursday and that's when the temps will start to drop again. Highs will fall back to the mid to low 50s Friday through Sunday with mornings dropping back down to the mid to low 30s. As for rain chances, those will start to increase tonight and into tomorrow thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be at 40% for tomorrow, and 80% for Thursday along the cold front. Severe weather chances aren't overwhelming but are possible with the risk zone currently at a Level 1 out of 5 for Thursday. Gusty straight line winds will be the main threat and we'll keep watching for changes.
Mild temperatures on the Gulf Coast
Updated
- Updated
Tue
Feb 1
Feb 1
68° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Feb 2
Feb 2
67° / 62°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 3
Feb 3
69° / 52°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Feb 4
Feb 4
54° / 36°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 5
Feb 5
55° / 41°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 6
Feb 6
59° / 36°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Mon
Feb 7
Feb 7
57° / 33°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
