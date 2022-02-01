A quiet morning so far on the Gulf Coast with the temperatures much more mild. Most of you are in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. A Gulf Low will bring an increase in clouds today plus much more mild air will take over. Highs will be either near or just over 70 degrees today through Thursday. Morning temps will jump all the way to the 57-61 degree range for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. A cold front pushes through on Thursday and that's when the temps will start to drop again. Highs will fall back to the mid to low 50s Friday through Sunday with mornings dropping back down to the mid to low 30s. As for rain chances, those will start to increase tonight and into tomorrow thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be at 40% for tomorrow, and 80% for Thursday along the cold front. Severe weather chances aren't overwhelming but are possible with the risk zone currently at a Level 1 out of 5 for Thursday. Gusty straight line winds will be the main threat and we'll keep watching for changes.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.