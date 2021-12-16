The mild air is still here and will remain until the next cold front blows through on Saturday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m., and we'll climb to the upper 70s later today. There is a low rain chance in place for this afternoon but the coverage will be at 10% so most of you will stay dry. As the front gets closer our odds of rain will increase. 50-60% coverage expected on Friday and Saturday with a few storms mixed in, but severe weather isn't expected which is good news. After the front passes by, we'll see the highs dropping to the lower 60s and morning temps will drop down to the mid to upper 40s. A Gulf Low could bring colder rain to the area early next week, but we should be back in solid sunshine by next Wednesday.
top story weather alert
Mild weather now ahead of weekend cold front
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Dec 16
Dec 16
75° / 62°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Dec 17
Dec 17
74° / 67°
heavy rain
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Dec 18
Dec 18
74° / 49°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Dec 19
Dec 19
59° / 43°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Dec 20
Dec 20
60° / 48°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Dec 21
Dec 21
60° / 44°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Dec 22
Dec 22
65° / 45°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
