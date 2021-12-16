The mild air is still here and will remain until the next cold front blows through on Saturday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m., and we'll climb to the upper 70s later today. There is a low rain chance in place for this afternoon but the coverage will be at 10% so most of you will stay dry. As the front gets closer our odds of rain will increase. 50-60% coverage expected on Friday and Saturday with a few storms mixed in, but severe weather isn't expected which is good news. After the front passes by, we'll see the highs dropping to the lower 60s and morning temps will drop down to the mid to upper 40s. A Gulf Low could bring colder rain to the area early next week, but we should be back in solid sunshine by next Wednesday.

