The drier pattern has arrived for much of the forecast area, with the exception of areas south of I-10 from Baldwin County east into the panhandle. Mobile Regional Airport reported and afternoon temp of 89 degrees, with a heat index in the middle 90’s at 2pm on this Wednesday. This is a nice break from the heat wave we experienced last week. Rain chances remain spotty for areas generally southeast of I-65 this evening and again Thursday. We expect a return of the afternoon scattered chances area wide by Friday.as the surface front dissipates.

The tropics are starting to show some signs of activity after a recent quiet pattern. A broad area of t-storms in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it heads towards the Leeward Islands by Sunday. A wave over Africa will move into the Atlantic Ocean south of the Cape Verde Islands, and has a medium chance of development by the weekend.