The drier pattern has arrived for much of the forecast area, with the exception of areas south of I-10 from Baldwin County east into the panhandle. Mobile Regional Airport reported and afternoon temp of 89 degrees, with a heat index in the middle 90’s at 2pm on this Wednesday. This is a nice break from the heat wave we experienced last week. Rain chances remain spotty for areas generally southeast of I-65 this evening and again Thursday. We expect a return of the afternoon scattered chances area wide by Friday.as the surface front dissipates.
The tropics are starting to show some signs of activity after a recent quiet pattern. A broad area of t-storms in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it heads towards the Leeward Islands by Sunday. A wave over Africa will move into the Atlantic Ocean south of the Cape Verde Islands, and has a medium chance of development by the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.