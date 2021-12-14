Temperatures are starting off this morning much more mild compared to Monday with many spots in the mid to upper 50s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be Partly Sunny with no rain in the forecast, but we'll warm back up to the low 70s again this afternoon. We stay dry today and tomorrow, but we'll start to see minor rain chances return Thursday and Friday but the rain coverage will be in the 10-20% range. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s at the end of the week, but the rain coverage rises over the weekend as well. We'll see 40-60% coverage of rain Saturday through Monday. On Saturday there could be a few storms mixed in with the rain, but Sunday and Monday will be cooler with just a rain risk only. Highs will drop from the mid 70s Saturday to the upper 60s for highs on Sunday and Monday.
Milder temperatures to start
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 14
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 15
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 16
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 17
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 18
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 19
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 20
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
