After a decent Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds once again to kick off the new week. Temperatures should top out in the lower 80s later this afternoon with light winds. Expect rain chances to return tomorrow in scattered form. The coverage will be around 40%. Heaviest chances for rain will be Thursday night through Friday ahead of and behind and approaching cold front. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday but will drop to the lower 40s on Friday. For now, the weekend calls for a few hit and miss showers both days.

