After a decent Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds once again to kick off the new week. Temperatures should top out in the lower 80s later this afternoon with light winds. Expect rain chances to return tomorrow in scattered form. The coverage will be around 40%. Heaviest chances for rain will be Thursday night through Friday ahead of and behind and approaching cold front. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday but will drop to the lower 40s on Friday. For now, the weekend calls for a few hit and miss showers both days.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 6
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 7
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 8
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 9
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 10
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 11
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 12
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
