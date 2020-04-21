We’ve got a nice looking day headed our way on the Gulf Coast. Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs reaching the lower 80s later this afternoon. Humidity stays low so it will feel really nice when you step outside! We’ll get an increase in clouds for Wednesday with humidity rising during the nighttime hours. This is ahead of a line of strong to severe storms that push through on Thursday morning. As of now, the entire area has been marked in a Level 3 “Enhanced” severe weather risk zone. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes so start prepping for that possibility today. The weather turns calm and quiet by Thursday night.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 21
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Apr 22
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 23
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 24
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 25
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 26
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 27
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
