We’ve got a nice looking day headed our way on the Gulf Coast. Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs reaching the lower 80s later this afternoon. Humidity stays low so it will feel really nice when you step outside! We’ll get an increase in clouds for Wednesday with humidity rising during the nighttime hours. This is ahead of a line of strong to severe storms that push through on Thursday morning. As of now, the entire area has been marked in a Level 3 “Enhanced” severe weather risk zone. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes so start prepping for that possibility today. The weather turns calm and quiet by Thursday night.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.