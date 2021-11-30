We've got a cold start out there this morning with many spots in the mid 30s as of 5 a.m. so bundle up tight! But after today things will become a bit more tolerable as far as the cold is concerned. Moisture levels will start slowly rising in the days ahead and this will bring our afternoon highs and morning lows up significantly compared to how it feels this morning. Highs today will be near 70 degrees and then the highs will jump to the mid to low 70s for the remainder of the week. Morning temps will go from the low 40s Wednesday morning to the mid to low 50s by Friday morning. Cloud coverage will be sparse the next couple of days but they will certainly be around starting Thursday, but don't expect much of a rain chance. Odds of showers stay very low the next several days at only 20% for Sunday and Monday.
Moisture levels will slowly increase in coming days
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Nov 30
Nov 30
69° / 44°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Dec 1
Dec 1
72° / 51°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Dec 2
Dec 2
74° / 52°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 3
Dec 3
73° / 55°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Dec 4
Dec 4
74° / 53°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Dec 5
Dec 5
70° / 51°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Dec 6
Dec 6
68° / 47°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
