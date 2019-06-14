It's been another dry feeling day, with lower dewpoints keeping it pleasant. Unfortunately, this won't be lasting much longer. A return to the summer muggies isn't that far off as winds begin shifting around to the south. This will bring Gulf moisture back to the Gulf Coast and clouds and rain chances will be returning, too.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be near 90 under partly cloudy skies. A stray rain chance is possible, especially the farther west you are. A better rain chance comes on Sunday at 30%. Temperatures will be near 90 again. Through next week, we don't see much change until the middle of the week, where rain chances are higher from an approaching front. This will keep temperatures a little lower in the upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.