A deep plume of moisture in the region will keep elevated rain chances in the picture as we go through the work week. Strong instability values will allow for some of the storms to pulse to stronger levels. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are expected with the stronger storms. We don’t see much of a change in the overall weather pattern this week. The tropics are very quiet.
More Chances for T-Storms
- Jason Smith
Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jul 12
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Jul 13
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 14
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 15
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 16
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 17
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 18
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
