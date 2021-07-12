A deep plume of moisture in the region will keep elevated rain chances in the picture as we go through the work week. Strong instability values will allow for some of the storms to pulse to stronger levels. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are expected with the stronger storms. We don’t see much of a change in the overall weather pattern this week. The tropics are very quiet.

