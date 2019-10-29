I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday.
Rain showers continue tonight along with a chance of spotty t-storms after midnight. Rain chances increase over the next several days, with significant totals expected. We may see in excess of 2”-3” amounts in some locations. Temps turn cooler an skies clear Halloween Night , though a few showers may linger for the Trick or Treaters. Things turn cooler for Friday and the weekend. The tropics are fairly quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.