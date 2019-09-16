We've got another 3 days of unseasonably hot weather headed our way with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s today through Wednesday. Rain chances stay at 10% or less unfortunately, but those odds will increase to 30% on Thursday ahead of a front. The remainder of the week will bring us highs in the lower 90s with morning temps actually dropping to the upper 60s by the weekend. In the Tropics, "Humberto" is headed towards Bermuda but is no threat to the US. There are 2 other disturbances that we're tracking this morning. One is in the Gulf headed to Texas, but it's chance of development is only 10% for now. The other is in the Atlantic and it's odds are 80% for development. We're still in the peak of the season so we have to continue to pay attention to tropical development.
3 more days of unseasonably hot weather
