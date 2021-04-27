Hi there,
I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
We started off your Tuesday with some dense fog in some places, but that cleared out later in the morning. This was due to increased humidity and warmer temperatures.
We had a mix of clouds and sunshine for today, but we still managed to warm up this afternoon! Most areas saw daytime highs in the mid-70s. But our inland spots warmed up into the upper-80s!
Heading into tonight, more patchy to dense fog is possible. You may need to pad on a couple of minutes to your morning commute.
For your Wednesday, a mix of sunshine and clouds will continue. Daytime highs will once again warm up into the lower-to-mid 80s though!
By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorm chances return. Models are in a bit of a disagreement with the timing. Friday looks to be the best chances, with Saturday still being on the iffy side. As we approach closer, they should come into further agreement. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest.
Have a great evening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.