It's going to be another hot summer day on the Gulf Coast with highs back in the mid 90s, heat index values back above 105 degrees, and afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Rain coverage will be around 40% so keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, go indoors. Thankfully we'll see our heat levels start to decline beginning on Wednesday by a few degrees. Highs will drop back to around 90 degrees Wednesday through the weekend. Morning temps will remain in the lower 70s.

In the Tropics, we have three disturbances we are watching. One of them is moving towards the southern Gulf over the next five to seven days. Current odds of developing into a tropical storm is 60%. We'll keep watching. September is the most active month of the hurricane season on average and it's knocking on our doorstep.