Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

The excessive heat today was caused by a heat dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Thankfully, were not directly under it and it’s been hotter to the west of us, but we still hit highs in the mid 90s and heat index values around 110.

We will have similar conditions for our Tuesday. So, expect it to be quite hot and humid with some scattered storms in the afternoon.

Later in the week, the upper-level pattern breaks down and our highs should drop back to around 90 and there will be a higher chance of those afternoon storms.

In the tropics, the remnants of Henri is still flooding New England. It will be another 24 hours until it moves out. Elsewhere, there are three different tropical disturbances that have a medium chance of development. Two are in the far Atlantic and pose no threat to land. The other is in the Eastern Caribbean and will eventually impact Central America and is no threat to us.

Have a great week!