We've had plenty of heat around the past few days and that continued today. Many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees and it felt even hotter! There were a few cooling storms, but not many were able to benefit from them.
We will see more heat tomorrow as temperatures once again climb into the upper 90s. It will feel more like 105 degrees or hotter! There will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but most won't come in time to break the heat. The warm temperatures and spotty storms will continue through mid-week.
After, rain chances will go up as an area of low pressure tries to develop in the eastern Gulf. Right now, it is too early for specifics, but we do know that regardless of development, rain chances will be on the rise.
There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the strength, track, and timing of the system. Currently, the low is in Georgia and moving south. It will reach the Gulf by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 60% chance of developing. The next name on the list is Barry. Stay with FOX10 News on-air and on-line for the latest details this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.