We've got a muggy and humid start to the day with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. We'll move back to the lower 90s this afternoon again with heat index values in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out later today, but the coverage will be 20% only so most of us will not see any rain. Expect a mild night with a low of around 70. In the days ahead, we turn drier and hotter as the heat ridge strengthens. Highs will reach the mid 90s for the Memorial Day weekend with temps feeling like they are in the triple digits due to the humidity. Please stay hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you're beach bound! As for next week, heat levels will start to back off as the ridge breaks down.
