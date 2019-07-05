It's another warm and humid start across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will quickly rise today to the mid 90s. With lots of humidity, we will see a heat index near 106 degrees this afternoon! Find ways to stay cool and out of the sun! A few stray storms may fire up in the afternoon, but overall, there is only a 30% chance of seeing rain today. Your weekend continues the toasty trend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 90s. There will be a few showers and storms moving across the region, but not a lot to really cool us off. By next week, the heat ridge begins to break down and we return to the lower 90s. Rain chances also increase to around 40%. The tropics remain quiet.
More heat this weekend
- Adam Olivier
- Updated
Adam Olivier
Meteorologist
