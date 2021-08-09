After a hot August weekend, we'll see more humid and hot weather for this week.
Morning temps are starting off in the mid 70s and we'll soar to the lower 90s each and every day. It will feel like the 100's so make sure you're doing what you can to keep cool and staying hydrated. Rain chances aren't going away, but they'll remain scattered in nature so only some of you will pick those up. Rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range each day through the weekend. As usual, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with any of these storms.
In the Tropics, we're watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 60% chance of developing. Most of the models give it a decent chance of moving into the Gulf so we'll have to monitor this carefully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.