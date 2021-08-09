After a hot August weekend, we'll see more humid and hot weather for this week.

Morning temps are starting off in the mid 70s and we'll soar to the lower 90s each and every day. It will feel like the 100's so make sure you're doing what you can to keep cool and staying hydrated. Rain chances aren't going away, but they'll remain scattered in nature so only some of you will pick those up. Rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range each day through the weekend. As usual, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with any of these storms.

In the Tropics, we're watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 60% chance of developing. Most of the models give it a decent chance of moving into the Gulf so we'll have to monitor this carefully.